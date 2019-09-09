On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Rarely has a party official been put on notice as publicly and definitively as Labour Party president Nigel Haworth was by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday.
At the centre of Ardern's anger is one big question: did Haworth mislead Ardern when she was given an assurance that there was nothing of a sexual nature among the multiple complaints against a staffer.
It is little wonder she suspects she may have been misled.
Of course, that does not mean Labour was not told about the alleged sexual assault – just that it had not investigated it. Nor did it address the woman's claim she had told Haworth of the alleged sexual assault at a meeting prior to that review.
It also raised a question that if no sexual assault complaint was made, why was it necessary to issue advice that the party could not investigate such complaints?
It is just one matter that must be cleared up, but Haworth was refusing to comment last night.
Now any chance Ardern had of staying out of it has gone.
So Ardern has been left to front on a confused and confusing morass of partial details and counter-claims.
She has a he-says, she-says situation before her. She also has hard decisions to make about a party president and a staffer.
Ardern is now waiting and hoping that a report by a QC will provide clarity before casting final judgement, but her public airing of her frustration with Haworth is an indication of which way she thinks things will go.
Haworth may do well to note that, for Ardern's dissatisfaction goes deeper than simply whether she was misled.
There was one matter on which Ardern and Haworth agreed - it was that Labour was not the right agency to investigate a sexual assault allegation.
But that does not mean it can simply ignore it when that allegation lands on its doorstep.
What will also concern Ardern is that the woman did not feel the party had given her the support she needed.
A review of Labour's handling of sexually inappropriate behaviour at a Young Labour summer camp in 2018 has now spiralled into a second case of mishandling by the party, so bad that Ardern herself has condemned it as disappointing and frustrating.
After all, those who had spoken out about the staffer did so after Labour encouraged them to come forward with any other instances of inappropriate behaviour.
Yet, in that case every extra piece of information has come into the public eye because the complainants got frustrated with Labour and turned to the media instead.