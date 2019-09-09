Police are continuing to investigate the unexplained death of a man in Upper Hutt's CBD.

Kaimana Kopa Paul, 39, died during an incident outside the Glasshouse Bar on Wednesday, September 4.

The Trentham man was found unconscious about 6pm.

Officers performed CPR but Paul died at the scene.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said it was a tragic incident for Paul's family, loved ones and the Upper Hutt community.

Verry said police weren't seeking anyone else in relation to the incident but wanted to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it, or have information which might help enquiries.

One witness to the incident, who did not want to be named, told the Herald he was walking down the street and saw three men and a woman holding a man down on the footpath outside the bar.

"They had his arms stretched above his head and he was on his stomach ... one guy had a hold of his feet and the lady was leaning on his back."

"They looked like they were trying to restrain him ... I came back about 20 minutes later and people were performing CPR on him."

Police ask anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them by dialling 105.