One person has died in a boating tragedy in Fiordland.

The boat, containing three occupants, is believed to have been swamped near the river mouth at Wairaurahiri about 3pm yesterday, police said.

The three occupants managed to swim to shore and one went to raise the alarm at a nearby lodge.

However when emergency services arrived one of the two people who had remained at the beach had died.

Advertisement

The death will be referred to the coroner.