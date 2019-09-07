By RNZ
A driver has fled after a car crashed into a Christchurch bakery this morning.
The car hit the building, on Ferry Road in Woolston, just after 5am.
A police spokesperson said the driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene.
The car made a three metre by three metre hole in the building, a Fire and Emergency services spokesperson said.
A plumber and an electrician had to be called to the bakery as water pipes and the electrical network were badly damaged.
Police are still searching for the driver.
