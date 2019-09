One person is died after a car struck a tree in Kāingaroa Forest.

A police spokeswoman said the crash on Dun Rd was about two kilometres out of Kāingaroa Forest, towards State Highway 38.

The driver was the sole occupant in the car.

Dun Rd is down to one lane while the police serious crash unit is at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police were called at 9.25am and arrived just before 10am.