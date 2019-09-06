Emergency services have been forced to close southbound lanes of State Highway 1 near Hampton Downs following a crash this morning.

The incident took place before the Hampton Downs exit.

Police said appeared two vehicles had crashed, with police receiving the call around 11.20am.

Initial assessments indicated one person has sustained injuries.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they had dispatched multiple vehicles to the scene.

NZ Transport Agency asked motorists to delay their journey or use an alternative route. Delays can be expected.

It was unclear when the road would be reopened, which could be of concern for Auckland motorists heading to Hamilton for the All Blacks and Tonga match.

NZTA warns the road is blocked and motorists should delay their journey. Photo / NZTA

Elsewhere, a crash on the Southern Motorway near Ellerslie was creating headaches for northbound motorists as delays stretch towards Mount Wellington.

A police spokeswoman said officers arrived on the scene around 10.30am. There was a report of someone with moderate injuries but was unsure if others were hurt.

The three-car nose-to-tail collision took place on the Green Lane East off-ramp northbound. NZ Transport Agency reports it's blocked.

Motorists travelling northbound could expect to face delays and were asked by the Agency to pass the scene with care.

No detour route was given on the Agency's website and there was no expected resolution timeframe.

More to come.