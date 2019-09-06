In last Saturday's Weekend Herald, we published a story headed "Ross Bremner: Triple killer told to find a job or benefit would be cut".

APM New Zealand has strongly taken issue with the accuracy of that story and in particular has denied that there was a threat to cut Bremner's benefit or that APM acted inappropriately in any way. The Herald wishes to clarify that statements made in the video interview which accompanied the online story were the opinions of a former APM employee only, and were not statements of fact by The Herald.

The Herald also wishes to correct the statement in the story that we had seen an internal APM New Zealand report about the matter. The story was in fact based on information from sources about the existence and content of such a report, so we apologise for that error. APM has now informed us that no such report exists. In light of this conflicting information, we have taken down the article and accompanying video.

The Herald awaits the outcome of the Coroner's investigation into the deaths.