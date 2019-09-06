Burny has built up quite the reputation of being lazy.

But the team at the National Aquarium of New Zealand, in Napier, didn't think the two-year-old penguin would go this far.

It has only been nine days into September and Burny has earned the title of "naughty" penguin of the month for laying her egg in someone else's burrow and leaving them to it.

"She hangs out at her friend Draco's place a bit, so perhaps they had a conversation and agreed that Draco's burrow was the best place for her egg," her keepers quipped.

Advertisement

"Maybe she's just not the maternal type?"

Every month keepers at the aquarium have voted on who deserves the titles of good and naughty penguin.

It only seems fitting that the title of "good" penguin went to Draco for adopting an abandoned egg. "Wonder whose that was?"

"What a great friend Draco is to Burny, kindly adopting her egg as she knows that Burny's a bit lazy and could use a helping flipper," the keepers said.

Life is a bit different for the Little Penguins at the National Aquarium. There, they're offered a diet of fish, three times per day.

All of the Little Penguins have a home at the Aquarium because they need help from the specialist staff.

The Penguin Cove is a rehabilitation centre for most of the Little Penguins, which are sent them back out into the wild when they are recovered and ready.

However, some penguins are unfortunately not strong enough to return to their natural habitats, so they find a permanent home there.

Advertisement

Burny has laid an egg in Draco's (pictured) burrow and abandoned it.

Burny was brought to the aquarium with the soles of her feet burned because of a fire on the beach that had not been extinguished properly.

As for Draco, the 12-year-old was hit by a car while crossing the road and was left with a head injury.