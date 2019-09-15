A Rotorua mother involved in a crash believes her two children escaped unscathed from the accident because they were both in rear-facing car seats.

Jayne Ferguson said she was stationary on Tauranga Direct Rd while waiting to turn right when the crash happened in late August.

"A chap behind me, who I believe was doing the required 80km/h, didn't see my car and clipped the side of it," Ferguson said.

"I don't really remember how bad the impact was but I do recall the horrible noise of the collision."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ferguson acknowledged she was possibly in shock when she got out

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.