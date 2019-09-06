COMMENT:

CHAPTER ONE

Right from the very first day at Parliament, Judith swept in through the corridors of power like a broom the likes of which no one had seen before. They were powerless to resist the force of its handle and the sharpness of its bristles. She cast them aside like dust.

"It doesn't so much sweep," they said in hushed voices, "as crushes."

Her fame and prowess soon made her a force to be reckoned with and it was obvious to all that she was headed for the top. To the office of the Prime Minister. To the

