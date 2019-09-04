A Whangarei Lotto player is $1 million richer after winning first division in tonight's live draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Whangarei.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, wen the jackpot will be $9m.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Countdown Whangarei should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.