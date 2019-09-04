COMMENT:

It is clear the Government can't make up its mind about targets.

It's good for child poverty reduction to have an overall target and short-term targets, so much so that it is now a statutory requirement to set targets.

It is not a good idea to set a target for child immunisations.

It is a good idea to set a target for the reduction of road deaths over 10 years.

It is not good to have targets to reduce the rate of suicide because that could be interpreted as a tolerance for any suicide.

