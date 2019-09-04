Police are at the scene of an incident in central Te Puke this afternoon.

A train has stopped between Station Rd and Jocelyn St and police can be seen speaking with people dressed in high-visibility gear.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to an "incident" at 1.12pm.

The spokeswoman said there was no further information, for now.

A reporter at the scene said it was near the Te Puke train station.

He said the train was carrying logs but was stopped on the tracks just east of the Station Rd railway bridge.

More to come.