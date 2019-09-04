Domino's Pizza has stopped delivering to a street in south Auckland following a number of assaults on staff.

A Domino's spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald the Pukekohe store had stopped delivering to Holland St earlier this month due to safety concerns for their team.

"The safety of our team members is our highest priority and this decision was not taken lightly.

"Domino's understands this decision is disappointing to our local customers in that area and we thank them for their understanding."

Domino's Pizza will no longer deliver to Holland Street in Pukekohe following several assaults on staff. Photo / File

She said there were no other streets in that store's area that Domino's would not deliver to.

There had been "a number" of assaults on staff, she said. She could not comment further as they were under police investigation.

Resident Julianne van Raalte alerted the community to the recent policy change after she attempted to order pizza at her home on August 22.

Van Raalte revealed she placed an order online before receiving a call 10 minutes later, telling her the order would be canceled.

"Careful ordering pizza online," she wrote.

"Dominoes are stopping selling on some streets due to numerous recent assaults on their staff.

"They won't be able to refund you for three days if ordering online.

"Unsure if other food deliveries are doing the same. Just didn't want others to be out $$ with no food like we almost were last night!"

In 2007, Domino's in Rotorua refused to deliver to Fordlands after one of their delivery vehicles was stolen.