A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a man at Ōtāhuhu house on 24 August.

The woman is scheduled to appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is now before the court, police say they are unable to provide any further comment.

The man was found dead at a Sturges Ave property.

Advertisement

It was reported he had been the victim of a serious assault about 9.20pm.

A scene guard was stationed overnight outside the house which was cordoned off by police tape.

Witnesses said they saw a person take away by ambulance.

A next-door neighbour said the people who lived at the property were quiet and kept to themselves. He or his family didn't hear a thing when asked about the incident.