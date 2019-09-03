Playboy, Penthouse, Maxim and other pornographic magazines are off limits once you're sent to prison in New Zealand.

Other material deemed offensive or objectionable, such as overtly violent or gang-related reading are also not to be found on prison library shelves.

Last month the Department of Corrections issued a tender for the contract to supply magazines to our prisoners nationwide.

Asked which magazines were preferred by inmates, a spokesperson for Corrections said SPASIFIK magazine was widely popular.

"The magazines supplied in our libraries fall into the categories of education, health and wellbeing and reading for recreation.

"People in prison have a wide variety of reading interests, and this can often be determined by the industries or training that they are undertaking.

"For instance, prisoners undertaking automotive training will have an interest in that genre of magazine, while those completing their NZQA Level 2 horticulture qualifications are more interested in NZ Gardener and Home and Garden."

Inmates usually had lower levels of education when compared with the general public, with about 57 per cent of them needing literacy and numeracy support.

Prison library services helped develop literacy skills needed to take part in further education, training and rehabilitation programmes for inmates and helped reduce their likelihood of reoffending, the spokesperson said.

"Providing prison library services also ensures that prisoners are able to constructively occupy their time by reading books, magazines and newspapers.

"Providing prisoners with constructive activities helps create a safer prison environment for both prisoners and our staff."

The contract currently for tender would initially run for three years, with two rights of renewal for a total of eight years, the spokesperson said.

The number of magazines delivered would vary based on the number of people managed at each prison, as well as the frequency this magazine is issued.

It was estimated a minimum of seven magazine titles per site would be required, or up to 60 at the country's larger prisons.

Citing commercial sensitivity, Corrections declined to provide the Herald with an estimated cost of the contract.