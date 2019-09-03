The last of three men wanted for escaping police custody in Levin on August 21 has been located.

The 27-year-old man, Te Wera Hemara, was arrested in Shannon at around 2.30pm today.

He will appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

Earlier last week police arrested a 30-year-old and a 23-year-old who escaped

together with the man.

The second man, Emmanuel Witana, 23, was arrested at a Palmerston North property on August 27.

It comes after Wiremu Eparaima was arrested on State Highway 1, Otaki, after a member of the public reported seeing dangerous driving.

