If some fast-talking salesperson gets on the phone offering assurances while trying to get your money, I recommend hanging up.

But this is what happens if you check every word they have to say.

I was called today by an unknown New Zealand mobile number which sounded oddly distant when a voice came on the phone.

"Hello, I'm calling from Income Class and I would like to tell you about how you can become an online trader."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was the third call in a week from this outfit. Each call was from a New Zealand mobile phone number. I had

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.