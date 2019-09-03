A pedestrian has been taken to hospital for treatment after a crash in Mt Albert this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of New North and Richardson Rds, in Auckland, after reports of a crash just after 10am.

A NZ Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were told the crash involved a truck and a ute - as well as a pedestrian.

A St John spokeswoman said they had two ambulances at the scene.

"We have treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to Auckland City Hospital.''

The NZ Fire and Emergency service said there was a large amount of oil spilled at the crash site and a clean-up crew was being organised by the Auckland Council.