Two people turned up at a hospital with moderate injuries believed to be linked to a vehicle found at the bottom of a Napier-Taupo highway ravine.

Police found the vehicle down a ravine off State Highway 5 in the Waipunga Falls area between Napier and Taupo.

A truck driver had earlier come across skid marks on the highway, and alerted emergency services and Newstalk ZB, so motorists could be wary.

Police said they were today trying to uncover details about the car.

Two people were believed to have survived the accident, and somehow made their way to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings, where they were believed to have left after being treated.

Police are keen to talk to the lucky pair.

"While it is believed the accident may have happened on Sunday night it was not reported until Monday afternoon around 4.45pm," a police statement said.

It also stated police were at the scene early Tuesday morning "making inquiries" and helicopters were reportedly being co-ordinated by St John.

The fire service was also at the scene.

At this stage it did not appear any other vehicles were involved.

The ongoing investigation into the accident was a case of "trying to get to the bottom of what happened and when", a police spokesperson said.

