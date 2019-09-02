A new mental health service for women in the Eastern Bay of Plenty has been announced today.

Minister of Health David Clark was at Whakatāne Hospital to make the announcement this morning.

As part of the Government's Families Package, the Eastern Bay of Plenty is to become one of two new areas to offer the Pregnancy and Parental Service (PPS).

The service supports mothers in their role and helps with alcohol, drug and mental health issues.

Clark said the coalition government was absolutely determined to support those suffering from mental health issues and the PPS programme had proved very successful in Tairawhiti, Northland and Hawkes Bay.

"The EBOP service will help 100 mothers every year. Mothers will be supported to reduce stress and minimise harm caused by alcohol and drugs."

More to come.