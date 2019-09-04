Thousands of Auckland teenagers and young adults are likely to be at risk of catching measles because vaccination rates were so low when they were babies.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) medical officer of health Dr William Rainger has warned that those aged between 13 and 29 years old are one of the groups most affected by Auckland's measles outbreak.

The New Zealand Herald has calculated from immunisation records that each year from 1992 to 2010 in Auckland alone more than 5000 2-year-olds were not vaccinated against measles, and in 1992 the number was likely much higher.

Health experts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.