A series of missteps that would prove fatal have been revealed by the inquiry into the death of Czech tramper Ondrej Petr. In 2016, his partner Pavlina Pizova watched him die and found herself trapped in a remote South Island hut for nearly a month before rescuers reached her. Chelsea Boyle reports

A Coroner's report released today has ruled Ondrej Petr's death was caused by "hypothermia in circumstances of alpine misadventure".

The 27-year-old died on the Routeburn Track on July 28, 2016, after a fall.

Stranded by gruelling weather conditions, his partner Pavlina Pizova was found and rescued about a month later.

Advertisement

It was a tragic, harrowing ordeal that captured the attention of the nation.

Pizova gave a detailed police interview on August 25 and her notes were provided to Coroner Anna Tutton for the inquiry into Petr's death.

READ MORE: The grieving woman at the centre of month-long mountain ordeal on Routeburn Track speaks out

Prior to embarking on the track the couple had been warned not to attempt it due to the tough winter conditions, but they decided to "give it a go" due to lack of recent snowfall, the Coroner's report reads.

They travelled lightly and did not notify anyone of their plans in a bid to avoid paying for huts.

Pizova would later remark this was "one of the big mistakes".

They had stayed overnight at Falls Hut before setting out for Routeburn Saddle or Harris Saddle in thick snow - trudging for five hours to complete a walk that usually would take one hour.

"The pair realised it was a difficult tramp, but thought it would be more dangerous to try to return than to carry on," the report read.

Advertisement

Dark had fallen by 5pm and the weather suddenly deteriorated, with fog and high winds setting in.

The pair were using headlamps but they could not see more than a metre ahead.

They believed they could see lights coming from Gunns Camp in the Hollyford Valley but coming across their footprints made them realise they were lost and were "going in circles".

The couple decided to stay put overnight because there was no visibility.

They had no tent and instead secured a flap to a rock to make cover amid heavy snowfall.

Pizova was so worried they would be buried by snow by the morning she could not sleep.

Pavlina Pizova was missing on the Routeburn Track for over a month before she was rescued. Photo / Facebook

By morning the pair were soaked and "completely blue".

The weather again deteriorated and pair decided to head back.

"We'll give it a go another time," Petr said.

They attempted to take a shortcut away from the track but became disorientated heading up the valley rather than down as intended.

They decided to climb back up above the bush line and try to find the track,

Both tired and hypothermic, they agreed Pizova would go ahead to look for the track.

She saw the top of the ridge and believed the pair could make it.

But upon reaching the ridge she could not see lights or the lake.

Suddenly the snow gave way and the pair fell.

Petr fell further than Pizova, who was able to get to him, but could not free him from branches and rocks in which he was tangled.

She said she was exhausted.

As he moved, he fell "deeper and deeper" and was starting to suffocate.

She could hear him gasping as he started to disappear.

She checked for a pulse and realised he had died.

The recovery team at work off the Routeburn Track, trying to recover the body of Czech climber Ondrej Petr. Photo / Police

Pizova spent the night there before heading to the Lake Mackenzie warden's hut - which is self-contained with four bunks with cooking and heating facilities.

She smashed her way inside the locked hut. For the next four weeks she existed on meagre supplies of food, firewood and gas left behind by DoC workers.

The exterior of the warden's hut at Lake Mackenzie. Photo / Police

Pizova spoke to reporters after the ordeal, describing it as "harrowing" and her partner's fall and death as a "tragic accident".