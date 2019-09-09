Embattled ex health board boss Dr Nigel Murray went to court to keep secret his efforts to suppress a report into his alleged misuse of taxpayer money, so he could have a "fair trial".

The former Waikato District Health Board chief executive originally sought to keep the report itself hidden, protecting any rights he may have relied on if charged with a crime.

But the Serious Fraud Office decided not to pursue criminal charges against Murray, saying the cost of carrying out necessary investigations in Canada to prove criminal charges "beyond reasonable doubt was not in the public interest".

Murray

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.