COMMENT

So this is Labour. The last seven days has given us a good insight into what sort of government Labour is trying to lead and the sorts of things it would like to do.

First off was the school lunch programme. Thirty schools across New Zealand will be part of a pilot programme, receiving lunches for their students. This pilot will ultimately lead to 21,000 students receiving free lunches by 2021.

The Prime Minister has banged on about the "politics of kindness" and made child poverty a centrepiece of her value set so this is entirely consistent with that.

