An ATM machine was ripped out of a wall and stolen from the Darfield post shop in Canterbury in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to the South St premises at 7am on Sunday.

A trail of destruction was left at the scene, with the debris scattered across the footpath and car park.

The alleged culprits left a gaping hole in the wall, with parts of the ATM machine left hanging out the wall and on the footpath.

Advertisement

Police told the Herald "the ATM front was later reported to have been found dumped on Cridges Road", approximately a kilometre from the post office.

"No money was taken."

A Darfield post shop spokesperson didn't want to comment on the incident, but offered an update to residents on their Facebook page and appealed to anyone who saw the incident to contact police.

"The Westpac money located at Darfield post shop is currently out of order until further notice.

"If anyone has seen anything suspicious from 10pm Saturday night until 5am Sunday in Darfield and on SH73 heading west and on any security cameras, please contact Darfield Police."

While a number of locals will be left inconvenienced by the incident, some poked fun at the failed attempt to get away with the cash.

"And they couldn't even get the money. Useless thiefs," one said.

Another wrote: "God there are some thick and dumb idiots out there."