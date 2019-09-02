Detectives are investigating after a reveller was stabbed during a mass brawl at a party in the Dunedin student quarter.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the brawl erupted during a party at Hyde St on Saturday.

Several people were attacked, one of whom suffered a puncture wound from a blade, shank or bottle, he said.

The case was under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Branch.

The status of the victim was not immediately available and police were awaiting medical records.