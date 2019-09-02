A Rotorua taxi driver has been shot after being caught in the crossfire of a firearms incident on the eastern suburbs of Rotorua on Sunday night. Police are piecing together what has happened and a 25-year-old man has been arrested. The taxi driver's boss talks to journalist Kelly Makiha about the dramatic events of the night and how his firm is rallying around their colleague.

A Rotorua taxi driver shot in the crossfire during a police incident with a man in a stolen car is supposed to get married in India this month.

The taxi driver, now in a stable

