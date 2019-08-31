The Government has announced a $2.793 million investment to support new housing development on Māori land in Tauranga.

Minister for Māori Development and Associate Minister of Housing Nanaia Mahuta made the announcement today at Ranginui Pa in Welcome Bay.

This investment will support Ranginui 12 Trust with infrastructure and construction costs to develop nine sites for housing on Māori land, with the trust making their own contribution of more than $2m towards the project which totals $4.88m.

Mahuta said this was a true example of Māori working in partnership with the Government to achieve housing aspirations to support thriving whānau.

"I commend Ranginui 12 Trust who are taking steps to ensure their whānau have access to safe and secure housing, despite the high purchase and rental prices in the region."

Tauranga is ranked among the most expensive housing in the world when measured against income.

"This papakāinga will provide further opportunities for whānau to re-connect with their whenua but more importantly to live in a kaupapa Māori community," Mahuta said.

The development was expected to be completed in June 2020 and would provide added support to two local marae; ngā pae tapu o Hairini and Maungatapu Marae.

"A strong and thriving cultural identity is essential to sustainable social and economic development within whānau and communities.

"Not only does it reconnect Māori with their ancestral whenua but provides a strong sense of ownership and self-determination," Mahuta said.