COMMENT

On Wednesday Auckland mayoral candidate John Tamihere told a debate that "Somebody's going to jail". Would that be Phil Goff? He grinned, when asked later, and refused to say.

Threatening jail is not the only trick Tamihere's picked up from right-wing populists. He ridicules his opponent at every turn. He's got billboards copying the "Kiwi/iwi" style favoured by National leader Don Brash in 2005: divided into blue and red sides with a provocatively misleading statement.

He's got outlandish schemes, like that multi-lane, two-tier harbour bridge built on the existing piers of the old bridge, at a cost of perhaps $10 billion.

He promises zero rates rises, against what those billboards say is Goff's "10.5 per cent". But rates are usually discussed in annual terms, and Goff's rises are 3.5 per cent a year. Tamihere is right over three years, but also misleading.

He wants a partial sell-off of council assets and complains there's a "war on the motorcar". He says Aucklanders shouldn't have to pay to fix the city: he'll make the Government do it.

What happens when anyone asks for details? To date, his promises have removed around $8 billion from the council's 10-year budget revenue and added about $12 billion in costs. What services is he going to cut? How will he deal with roading congestion?

Sometimes he replies, "I'm going to tell you the answer", before not telling us the answer. Other times he just throws up his hands and says, "I'm starting a conversation. But you can't tell me it can't be done."

But there's another side to Tamihere. Asked about his vision for the city, he always talks about homelessness.

"Homelessness is a disgrace to the way we treat one another as humans," he said at that debate this week, which was hosted by the Property Council. "We need to fix it with compassion, not the justice system."

Tamihere would have known his audience probably included many people who approve of using water sprinklers to drive rough sleepers away. But he said what he believes is most important, and he says it often.

He also said, "Here's the thing. This guy's spending millions on the homeless and it should not be the ratepayers' responsibility." Make the Government pay.

Goff responded that he was co-ordinating the work of five agencies on homelessness, "and most of the money they're spending is the Government's money".

Tamihere was undeterred. He's not afraid to say things that are misleading or simply don't stack up.

They debated the treatment of the old Council Administration Building (CAB) on the southwest corner of Aotea Square. Tamihere talked about the "arrogance" of the officials who had sold it for a mere $3 million. How was that possible in the middle of the city?

Goff said members of the Property Council would know about that deal, because many of them were asked about it. "But you all said you wouldn't touch it with a barge pole."

Why not? Because the building still contains asbestos and has a heritage listing that prevents it being knocked down. It seems wrong but it's true: the CAB is a financial burden. The market has spoken.

That's when Tamihere said, "Someone's going to jail."

They talked about how to negotiate with the Government.

Goff said, "We got the Government to sign up to spending twice as much on transport ... with a rational case. We put the case that congestion on Auckland roads costs everyone in New Zealand. We got the facts and we marshalled our argument.

"You're just going to go down there and bang the table and expect the Government to pay for everything. They'll tell you to go back to fantasyland."

Tamihere replied that Goff was "on ecstasy, it's in his medication".

He talked about what would happen "when we retake control of the city". He's Jean Valjean, hero of his own Les Miserables.

"Once we've seized control," he said again, before producing one of his favourite phrases, "we'll rebalance the budget."

But what will he cut? He threw up his hands.

Auckland mayoral candidate John Tamihere: the more provocative the better. Photo / Dean Purcell

So what is Tamihere really up to? First off, he's making the conversation all about him. It's working extremely well.

Forget the quality of the ideas, what we remember is the guy who wants to shake things up. Absurdity is better than sense: it gets you to the top of the bulletin and on to the front page.

The consequences don't matter, either. Even if he wins, he has escape clauses for when he can't deliver, because he'll have to persuade others to accept his ideas. Almost no current councillors support his plan to sell half of Watercare; the Government has already laughed his bridge idea out of town. It won't be his fault if he can't carry out his "promises".

Tamihere's candidacy also has a personal motivation. He's furious at Panuku, the council's development agency, for thwarting his ambition to build more social housing. Panuku is also in charge of the CAB project.

"The Panuku board is going to be sorted out," he told the Property Council, "and there are four executives - I won't name them - they'll be going straight away."

I've said before I think it's a good thing he's in the race. Populism challenges other politicians: to find better ways to connect to the public and to make doubly sure they're putting the public interest first.

But it also derails political debate. Where should our money be spent? What sort of transport system do we really need? How important are parks and sports facilities? Should the council be "building communities" and if so, how? What should we do about climate change?

These things are important. We need lively, engaging ways to talk about them. But when we find ourselves arguing about ludicrous proposals instead, it might be entertaining, but it undermines democracy.

And who does that help? The people who don't want Auckland adapting to the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, that's who. Who oppose change even when it's inevitable. Who don't care if the city can't attract capital and skills and labour. Who don't want council spending money on anything except potholes and the rubbish.

People who would rather just kick the homeless out of town than spend time and effort, and money, to help them fix their lives. Sorry, JT, but I don't believe what you want and what those backing you want are the same thing.

Does he even want to win? Perhaps his aim is to join the Māori Party and run for Parliament next year in Tamaki Makaurau. It's an idea doing the rounds.

What's next for this campaign? "Everyone hates Auckland Transport," Tamihere's adviser, Matt McCarten, told me, months ago now. They started the campaign by attacking AT and they'll pivot back to it. Lots more roads, although built with fewer cones, which seem to enrage people. No lower speed limits, fewer bus lanes, no more cycleways, and something to make that motorway mess at Takanini just disappear.

Also, he's havin' a laugh. Charming, goofy, good ol' boy Johnny.

On Wednesday, asked to name one thing he admires about Goff, he said: "Pharmaceutical companies would be interested in him. If you could bottle this guy you'd give great relief to the insomniacs of New Zealand."

Goff responded: "I like that he never slags off his opponents."