The Government intends exempting itself from the new workplace safety laws and mining regulations put in place following the Pike River Mine tragedy. This is ironically to enable their re-entry project. Politics is over-riding common sense.

The Pike River Mine exploded on November 19, 2010. Two men in the 2.3km tunnel to the mine known as "the drift" survived. The remaining 29 men in the mine workings perished.

The mine repeatedly exploded in the days that followed.

The men are not going to be recovered. There is not going to be any significant new evidence that changes the key conclusions.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry was immediately set up. It cost $10.5 million and reported in November 2012. It concluded the mine

