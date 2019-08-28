Manurewa High School has cancelled a mayoral campaign event that was meant to be held this evening due to the ongoing measles outbreak.

The event was to be held from 5.30pm at the high school to give students an opportunity to hear from candidates as part of a civics education programme run by Auckland Council.

Ten students from the school have now been confirmed to have measles, Auckland Regional Public Health Service's medical officer of health Dr William Rainger said.



"The service is supporting the school to stop the spread of the virus. It is providing advice on who needs to be in quarantine because they may have been exposed to measles, and are not immune.



"A student or staff member with measles can easily infect others in a secondary school, where students move around to different classes and there are also cultural and sports teams."



In recent weeks the measles outbreak has reached epidemic levels, with the vast majority of new cases being notified in South Auckland.