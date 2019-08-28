COMMENT:

It's the prerogative of Cabinet ministers and politicians to be friends with wealthy individuals, and then to accept their generous donations of money, travel, and accommodation. But those relationships and gifts do come at a cost. There's no such thing as a free lunch, as politicians of the political right used to say – meaning "free" things always have an associated cost.

Those costs are under the microscope at the moment, with a bombshell report by Matt Nippert in the Herald yesterday about a foreign-owned company making a generous donation to the National Party, despite the supposed existence of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The cost to National of the scandal

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The cost to New Zealand's governing system

The cost to New Zealand's democracy

The cost to New Zealand's sovereignty

Debates over electoral finance reform