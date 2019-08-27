The Hastings house where an alleged homicide took place earlier this month has been damaged by a suspicious fire overnight.

Firefighters and police were called to the Huia St house where Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, was allegedly assaulted - around 9pm on Tuesday evening.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, told Stuff he had called emergency services when he discovered the house well ablaze at 8.45pm.

"I jumped out of the car, went to the house and yelled out," he said.

"There was nobody there so I rang 111 ... At that stage flames were coming out the windows."

Taylor-Jade Hira was allegedly fatally assaulted at the Huia St house. Photo / File

The man said six people had lived on the property prior to Hira's assault, but since her death the house had been unoccupied.

Hira died in Wellington Hospital on August 18 from fatal injuries inflicted after an alleged assault.

A 26-year-old Hawke's Bay man was arrested in relation to her death and appeared in Manukau District Court on Saturday on a charge of assault with intent to injure.

Police found the wanted man last Friday. He had a warrant out for his arrest since the assault on Hira, and he was located at a residential address in South Auckland.

The man received interim name suppression and is due to reappear on September 4 at the High Court in Napier.



