The family of missing man Joseph Webb have spoken out.

Police are still searching for Webb, who was last seen in Whakatāne.

Webb went missing on July 22 and the last confirmed sighting of him was on July 23 between 2.30pm and 3.30pm at Whakatāne Heads.

In a statement, Webb's family said they were desperate to hear from him, or even just find out about his wellbeing.

"Joseph is a person who will help anybody.

"If he helped you in any way please let the police know, we just want to know that he is okay," the family's statement read.

Today, police and local Search and Rescue volunteers revisited the Kohi Point track

near Whakatāne with specialist dogs looking for signs of Webb but were unable to find anything.

Clothing similar to that worn by Joseph Webb. Photo / supplied

Earlier that day Webb went to The Warehouse where he was captured on CCTV footage.

He was also seen on CCTV footage passing the Coastguard building at the Heads.

Police asked anyone who was at the Heads on July 23, and in particular, anyone who saw a person wearing clothing as pictured in the CCTV images in that area, to contact Whakatāne Police.

If you have any information please contact 105 and quote file number 190724/0842.