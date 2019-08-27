Hospital staff failing to wash their hands are putting patients at risk of serious infection, with a microbiologist warning grubby practices could accelerate the spread of deadly bugs.

The Herald can reveal that one in four district health boards are not meeting national hand-hygiene standards and emergency departments are the worst areas in hospitals for non-compliance.

Medical experts say the risk of healthcare workers not washing their hands before and after touching a patient could be life-threatening.

"Every time a health worker doesn't wash their hands, they've created an opportunity for a potentially deadly microbe to spread," said Dr Siouxsie

