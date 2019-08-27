The identity of the man charged after more than 60kg of methamphetamine was seized in Rotorua this month will remain suppressed until his next appearance.

The public gallery in the Rotorua District Court was full of tearful family members and supporters of the 42-year-old this afternoon.

Other members of the public had to wait outside until the appearance was over.

The man was charged with possession of methamphetamine after a bust in Fairy Springs at 10pm on August 15, which found about $36 million worth of the drug.

He appeared in the Rotorua District Court the next day.

Today he appeared via audio-visual link from prison.

Defence counsel Jonathan Temm argued his client needed to remain anonymous because the summary of facts for the case was provided just five minutes before the appearance.

The prosecution confirmed this to Judge Greg Hollister-Jones.

Defence lawyer Jonathan Temm. Photo / File

The man was granted further interim name suppression until his next appearance next Thursday afternoon.

He is yet to enter a plea.