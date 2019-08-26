A second man wanted for escaping police custody in a group of three in Levin on August 21 has been arrested.

Emmanuel Witana, 23, was arrested at a Palmerston North property about 7pm yesterday.

It comes after Wiremu Eparaima was arrested on State Highway 1, Otaki, after a member of the public reported seeing dangerous driving.

Police continue to seek 27-year-old Te Wera Hemara.

Police advise he is not to be approached.

Any information that may assist can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile police are also searching for Levi Parekuka who evaded custody while being treated at Rotorua Hospital, sparking a second manhunt in a week.

Parekuka was arrested by Police on Friday morning for outstanding warrants.

A police spokesperson confirmed Parekuka was injured while resisting arrest on Friday and a sworn Police officer and an authorised officer took him to Rotorua Hospital for a medical assessment.

The latest incidents have prompted Police Commissioner Mike Bush to launch a national review of the custody and transport of prisoners undertaken by police.

National's police spokesman Brett Hudson welcomed the review and urged police to make the findings public.

"They need to look at all the processes and procedures around prisoner transfer and handling outside Corrections control and if they find things that need to be strengthened then do so," he said.

"It's pretty clear given the circumstances that it's the right thing to do."

Police thanked the public for their help so far.