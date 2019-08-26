All batches and all dates of pre-cooked and ready-to-eat meat products manufactured by Swiss Deli Ltd are being recalled over bacteria concerns.

New Zealand Food Safety said a lack of processing controls might have resulted in the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

The bacterium can cause serious illness, called listeriosis, with symptoms including diarrhoea, fever, headaches, vomiting and muscle pain.

Two Pams Finest brand products are also included in the recall, Biersticks 160g and Mini Salami Twin Pack 150g.

New Zealand Food Safety warned people not to consume the affected products unless it is cooked thoroughly, "piping hot all the way through", it said.

While there have been no reports of illness, if the product had been consumed and people have concerns, they are told to seek medical advice.

People should return the products to their retailer for a full refund, New Zealand Food Safety said.

The products affected were sold in supermarkets throughout the North Island and at Swiss Deli on Greenmount Drive, East Tamaki, Auckland.

However, the recall did not affect any other Swiss Deli brand and Pams Finest brand products.

Name of products recalled

Swiss Deli brand Frankfurters:

• Continental 240g

• Continental 1.1kg

• Frankfurther 360g

• Frankfurter 496g

Swiss Deli brand Sausages:

• Pork Kabbanos 210g

• Pork Kabbanos 498g

• Cervelas 2Pk 240g

• Cervelas 498g

• Cervelas 2s (1 each)

• Vienna 498g

• Vienna 300g

• Cheese Vienna 498g

• Cheese Vienna 300g

• Kransky 180g

• Cheese Kransky 180g

Swiss Deli brand Bratwurst Sausages:

• Veal (various weights)

• Kiwi (various weights)

Other Swiss Deli brand products:

• Hunter Pork Sticks 240g

• Beefy Bites 200g

• Beef Pastrami 498g

• Pork Brawn 498g

• Veal & Pork Loaf 498g

• Farmhouse Loaf 498g

• Spanish Chorizo 498g

Swiss Deli brand Salami

• Dutch Smoked Salami 498g

• Hot Spanish Salami 498g

• Walnut Snackies 130g

• Olive Snackies 130g

• Truffle Snackies 120g

• Chilli Snackies 120g

• Teeny Salamini Cheese 130g

• Teeny Salamini Garlic 130g

• Teeny Salamini Pistachio 130g

Pams Finest brand:

• Biersticks 160g

• Mini Salami Twin Pack 150g