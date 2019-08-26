Auckland is heading into its 27th day of rain in a row this month - a day off the record.

The last week of winter has had a settled start with some showers and today there would be isolated showers scattered around the wider region but the weather would be mostly fine.

MetService meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk said it was an okay day unless "you get unlucky with one of those showers going over you".

August has been a wet month for Auckland - but whether it has been the region's worst for consecutive days with rain is likely to come down to whether rain continues to fall tomorrow.

The record to topple was set last month with 28 consecutive days of rain.

However, the City of Sails was expected to clear this evening bringing nicer weather tomorrow, Oosterwijk said.

Some of the country is facing a bit of a dampener today with little showers spread across the west coast of the North Island, including Waikato and Taranaki, as well as along the southeastern coast, including Wellington and Wairarapa.

"It's a lot of little showers in different places," Oosterwijk said.

Similarly, the South Island is getting a sprinkling of rain along the West Coast, particularly with showers developing in Hokitika and Greymouth.

There is also a chance of showers in Invercargill and Stewart Island.

A front is forecast to move north up the South Island on Thursday bringing more rain to the West Coast.

Main centre forecasts today

Whangārei

Partly cloudy, chance shower. Southwesterlies. High 15C, low 6C

Auckland

A few showers, clearing this afternoon and fine breaks increasing. Southwesterlies. High 14C, 8C

Hamilton

A few showers, clearing this afternoon. Southwesterlies. High 14C, 3C

Tauranga

Fine. Westerly turning southwest this morning. High 15C, 4C

Wellington

A few morning showers, then fine. Southwest turning northerly by evening. High 11C, 6C

Christchurch

Fine weather. Winds turning northeast. High 13C, 0C

Dunedin

Partly cloudy. Westerlies. High 14C, 6C

Source: MetService