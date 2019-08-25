The new owners of a five bedroom, three bathroom do-up for sale on Auckland's North Shore will be shouted a trip to Singapore flying first class to give them some home redecoration inspiration.

The current owner of 2/49 College Rd in Northcote, which has an asking price of $975,000 - $305,000 under CV, have decided to throw in two flights flying Singapore Airlines valued at around $15,000. The new owners will also be given $5000 spending money.

Century 21 marketing agent Liam Collett said the College Rd property needed a bit of TLC after being rented for over five years so the owners said instead of doing it to their taste, they would shout the buyer a trip overseas.

The new owner of 2/49 College Road, Northcote will be shouted first class flights to Singapore so they can get some design inspiration. Photo / Supplied

"The idea behind the flights and cash is to send the purchasers to Singapore, 'the city of the future', to get ideas on how they can improve the property and get changes which are forward thinking."

Collett said the vendor had a heart of gold and she went by the motto that life was all about experiences.

"It's a wonderful experience for our vendor to be able to gift such an amazing prize to the purchaser and on the other hand it's amazing for the purchaser to be able to have a first-class experience like this."

The vendor also recalled money being tight when she purchased their first property and not being able to afford to go on holiday so thought it would be a nice treat if a first home buyer bought it.

"Ideally, it would be amazing if a first home buyer could get the property but we understand the price point - with the rental potential this could potentially help leverage extra funds to assist with mortgage payments."

In July, Century 21 listed a Waitoki mansion for sale with the new owner's choice of Maserati worth up to $250,000.

The property is still on the market for $6.295 million, but Collett said including the key to a brand new Maserati it had been "a massive cherry on the cake".

"People have seen this as an added bonus and have loved the Maserati merchandise we have been able to give to prospective purchasers."