The digital security breach at the Ministry of Culture and Heritage is a headache on many fronts for many people, not least Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

First are the 302 individuals concerned.

Knowing that copies of their identity documents such as birth certificates, passports or drivers' licences could still be floating around the internet and could still be exploited for fraudulent use will be unsettling at best and highly distressing at worst.

From June this year, they applied to take part in waka and tall ship voyages around New Zealand, as part of events marking James Cook's landing 250 years

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.