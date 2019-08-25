One of the four men who escaped police custody in two separate incidents has been caught near Otaki this afternoon.

Meanwhile the Herald can reveal another man who escaped Police custody at Rotorua Hospital on Friday was being treated for an injury he got while resisting his arrest earlier in the day.

Police have tonight confirmed Wiremu Eparaima, 30, was arrested on State Highway 1, Otaki, around 2.25pm following a report from a member of the public of dangerous driving.

A number of people commented on social media they saw a white sedan on SH1 just north of Waitohu Bridge in Otaki. The vehicle was later stopped and the man arrested.

Advertisement

The hunt for Eparaima's two accomplices Te Wera Hemara, 27, and Emmanuel Witana, 23, who also escaped Police custody in Levin on Wednesday evening continues.

The three men were being placed into transport at Levin District Court about 5.40pm when another offender restrained an officer so his three fellow prisoners could make a run for it.

They ran toward the local supermarket, got into a member of the public's vehicle and made him drive toward northwest Levin before fleeing on foot.

Armed police during their raid on houses in Hay St, Mangaore Village, for the three men who escaped police custody at the Levin District Court. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Armed police have been seen raiding properties in their search for the trio. The brother of one of the men has urged them to hand themselves in.

Friends and relatives of the men have posted on social media that the Levin offenders were not dangerous and would not hurt anyone.

Meanwhile police are also searching for Levi Parekuka who evaded custody while being treated at Rotorua Hospital, sparking a second manhunt in a week.

Levi Parekuka is still on the run after escaping Police custody while being treated at Rotorua Hospital on Friday afternoon. Photo / NZ Police

Parekuka was arrested by Police on Friday morning for outstanding warrants.

A Police spokesperson confirmed Parekuka was injured while resisting arrest on Friday and a sworn Police officer and an authorised officer took him to Rotorua Hospital for a medical assessment.

Advertisement

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of both escapes were ongoing and declined to answer further questions.

A Rotorua Hospital spokeswoman said she had no further information and referred any questions to police.

The latest incidents have prompted Police Commissioner Mike Bush to launch a national review of the custody and transport of prisoners undertaken by police.

National's police spokesman Brett Hudson welcomed the review and urged police to make the findings public.

"They need to look at all the processes and procedures around prisoner transfer and handling outside Corrections control and if they find things that need to be strengthened then do so," he said.

"It's pretty clear given the circumstances that it's the right thing to do."

Police thanked the public for their help so far and said it had been "instrumental" in today's arrest.

Anyone with information about any of the offenders' whereabouts should call 111 or make contact anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.