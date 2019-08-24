Multiple police are at the scene of serious assault in Ōtāhuhu tonight.

A person at the scene said one person had been taken away by ambulance and police tape was around a house in Sturges Ave.

"There're seven police cars and detectives questioning people."

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 9.20pm.

"Police have responded to a report of a serious assault at a house in Otahuhu tonight. We are currently speaking to people at the house to establish exactly what has taken place.

"No further information is expected to be available tonight."

A St John Ambulance spokesman confirmed they had gone to the scene, but wouldn't comment further.

The person at the scene said other than police no one else was out on the street and the atmosphere was calm.