The most depressing of records could be heading sodden Auckland's way this week, with weather experts unable to rule out the chance of a shower every day until at least Thursday — a day after the previous record of 28 days in a month where rain had fallen.

Both Niwa and the MetService have recorded at least 0.1mm of rain somewhere in the city every day this month.

And although there were no big rain bands headed Auckland's way before Friday, showers couldn't be ruled out, MetService meteorologist Nicole Ranger said.

"We're expecting a few showers Sunday and Monday, and on Tuesday there's still a chance of a shower. We're currently being optimistic and saying it's going to be dry on Wednesday and Thursday, but there's still a little bit of disagreement in the models.

"I guess it's a little bit of a waiting game."

It's still winter, but there could be warmth in the air in Napier tomorrow, with a high 20C expected.

Friday and Saturday — the last two days of the month — were too far away to give any indication of whether the entire month could be a wet one for our biggest city.

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said the current rainy period was closing in on the record of 28 days in a month where more than 0.1mm of rain had been recorded at Niwa's Māngere station. Auckland averaged 20 rain days in August.

Ranger couldn't say what the MetService's record for the most consecutive days of rain in Auckland was, as they had many weather stations.

But the MetService had also recorded at least 0.1mm somewhere in the city every day this month.

Auckland Airport recorded 22 days this month where at least 0.1mm of rain fell. Fourteen of those days had falls of at least 5mm.

On the August days where rain hadn't been recorded at the airport, other MetService weather stations in Auckland had recorded falls, she said.

And while Auckland again had a chance of a shower today, many other parts of the country could also be in for a damp Sunday.

The westerly flow would mean showers in western areas of the North Island, while the West Coast and southern areas of the South Island could expect rain, Ranger said.

It would be dry in the east of both islands.

Tomorrow rain would ease to showers from Waikato to Wellington, while Northland to the Bay of Plenty could expect showers turning to fine spells. Eastern North Island areas will be mainly fine, but there was a chance of isolated showers.

It would be a pretty wet day in the South Island, with rain and showers for most, and there may be heavy falls in the west. The wet weather would ease across the island from tomorrow night.

Temperatures would be in the mid-teens both days in the North Island, but Napier could reach 20C tomorrow. It would be a bit cooler in the South Island.

The blue skies of summer are still far away, with the sodden period possibly continuing as a rare weather event forecast to start over the next week will potentially bring a wild September and October.

From midweek a rare phenomenon known as a sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event could take place, but the timing of its impact - including whether New Zealand will be directly affected - remained uncertain.