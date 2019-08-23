Dashcam footage has caught an Auckland Transport Metro bus flying through a red light, narrowly missing two children standing at the crossing.

The footage was posted on social media by National MP Simeon Brown, who said the incident happened at the intersection of Cascades Rd and Pakuranga Rd, in East Auckland.

"This dashcam footage ... gave me the goosebumps," he wrote.

"Watch when the crossing signal changes for the school children crossing the road."

Brown wrote that he hoped Auckland Transport will take action.

But in a following tweet, the MP said AT had responded to a complaint about the incident stating: "Unfortunately, the images are not clear enough to establish which bus company operates the service you saw."

However, the footage shows a blue and silver bus, with the AT Metro symbol on the back.

AT spokesman Mark Hannan said it was totally unacceptable for any driver to run a red light.

"We cannot identify the bus driver from this footage – the time stamp on the video appears to be wrong, it says 22.49pm but it isn't dark.

"If anyone can identify the bus or the operator we will take the matter up with them," he said.

• If you have any information about the incident call 09 366 6400, or use 0800 103 080 if within Auckland calling areas of Warkworth, Helensville, Hibiscus Coast, Great Barrier or Pukekohe.