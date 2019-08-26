Complaints about 191 of New Zealand's judges have been received during the past year, including for a perceived insensitive and overbearing reaction to a lawyer introducing herself in te reo Māori.

Details of the complaints from the year to July 21 are outlined in the Judicial Conduct Commissioner's latest annual report, which was released this month.

The number of judges with complaints has dropped from 223 in the previous year.

There remain, however, 81 unfinalised complaints from 2017-18, the report reads.

A single complaint can relate to more than one judge, particularly if an issue arises from the Supreme

