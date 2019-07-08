New Zealand's Chief District Court Judge has been appointed to the High Court.

Attorney‑General David Parker announced today that Judge Jan‑Marie Doogue will be sworn in as a justice on August 19 and will sit in Wellington.

Judge Doogue began her legal career in 1980 before her appointment as a District and Family Court judge in 1994.

She was later designated as a Family Violence Court judge in 2005, granted a jury warrant in 2007 and was appointed an alternate Environment Court judge in 2011.

In 2011, Judge Doogue was appointed Chief District Court Judge of New Zealand, a role in which she received several judicial awards.

She holds current appointments as a Hague Network judge for New Zealand and as a member of the Hague Expert Group on cross border matters affecting children.

Her appointment to the High Court opens up the position for Chief District Court Judge with several potential candidates including Principal Youth Court Judge John Walker and Judge Doogue's right-hand man, Judge Russell Collins.