MONDAY

36-0! Sweet.

TUESDAY

Let me be perfectly clear. On issues like Ihumātao, the difficult issues, the hard issues, we will be there. We will so be there. We will be there with bells on and a nice warm hat or something – isn't the weather nasty? Very, very nasty. Brr! But we will face the storm together.

So, yeah. We will not shirk the difficult issues or the hard issues. That's not my style. Love a difficult issue. Totally into a hard issue. I eat difficult issues and hard issues for breakfast although this morning I was in a bit of a rush and had to settle for toast on the way out the door. Never a dull moment! Clarke was talking about fish. "Must dash," I said.

But returning to Ihumātao. Returning to it as a subject, I mean. Not as a place, because to return there would, by definition, mean that I had visited it in the first place, and I think we ought to be careful about definitions. Very, very careful. And slow.

But let me just say this. What I want to say about Ihumātao is that it's a chance to roll up our sleeves and roll on in and, you know, roll with it. And sometimes that means the best thing to do is roll right past it.

That's why my catchcry is, "Ihumātao? Not now."

WEDNESDAY

How now, Ihumātao? We hear you. We will be there in those conversations. I speak directly to myself here. What I'm saying is that I'm in a conversation with myself.

To be perfectly honest, sometimes that's better than having a conversation with others, because what do most people talk about, really? The weather. Brr! Isn't it nasty these days? It's best to seek shelter from the storm and stay indoors, although I gather that's not an option for the mana whenua at Ihumātao.

The hikoi from Ihumātao in Mangere to Jacinda Ardern's electorate office in Mt Albert. Photo / Khalia Strong

In any case one of the many learnings I've learned as Prime Minister is that leadership means recognising when you need to create space for others. To let grievance be heard. To hear different ideas. To duck for cover and get the hell out of Dodge.

THURSDAY

The hikoi from Ihumātao made a decision to march to my electoral office in Auckland today but I am almost never there on a Thursday. I am down here in Wellington for most of the morning and early afternoon. If only they had staged the hikoi on a Friday! Not that I wish to apportion blame, but it's their own fault.

Of course, I don't want to detract from their right to protest. If they wish to know they've been heard, I can tell them now: they've been heard. I'm listening. I'm all ears. They're a bit cold, I have to say. Should have worn a hat. Brr! But doesn't the snow look pretty in the South Island?

I haven't visited the ski fields this season yet, but I haven't ruled it out. But that's no indication of whether or not I see ski fields as important. Of course, I do. They are very, very important and I acknowledge that to many, many people, ski fields are a sacred place.

FRIDAY

Bring on the World Cup.