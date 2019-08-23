COMMENT

MONDAY

36-0! Sweet.

TUESDAY

Let me be perfectly clear. On issues like Ihumātao, the difficult issues, the hard issues, we will be there. We will so be there. We will be there with bells on and a nice warm hat or something – isn't the weather nasty? Very, very nasty. Brr! But we will face the storm together.

So, yeah. We will not shirk the difficult issues or the hard issues. That's not my style. Love a difficult issue. Totally into a hard issue. I eat difficult issues and hard issues for breakfast although this morning I was in

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY