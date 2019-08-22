A man has appeared in court following the death of a 5-month-old baby boy in Northland last night.

Police were called to a Murdoch Crescent, Whangārei, address by ambulance staff at about 8.30pm.

The little boy died at the scene.

A homicide investigation is underway and a 28-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a child.

Police cannot rule out further charges as the investigation progresses.

The accused appeared in the Whangārei District Court this morning before a Justice of the Peace.

He was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until his next court date.

The man kept his head bowed while he was in the dock for the short appearance.

There were no people in the back of the courtroom to support him.

He made no application for bail and will reappear in court on September 3.

The child is the sixth person under 10 whose death has been the result of homicide, according to police.

- Additional reporting: Mike Dinsdale, Northern Advocate